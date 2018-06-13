A 'Clueless' musical is coming soon — here's where you can see it

share tweet pin email

"Clueless" fans, get ready for a new musical version of the 1995 teen comedy classic!

"Clueless, The Musical," a new stage production written by "Clueless" screenwriter and director Amy Heckerling, will be presented by The New Group, an off-Broadway theater company, this fall.

Paramount Pictures The cast of the 1995 "Clueless" movie

Like Heckerling's movie — which was loosely based on Jane Austen's 1815 novel "Emma" — the stage version of "Clueless" will tell the story of Cher Horowitz, a good-hearted but superficial Beverly Hills teen who preoccupies herself by playing Cupid for her lovesick friends.

Of course, Alicia Silverstone made the character of Cher come alive onscreen — and taught moviegoers a zany new lexicon of teenspeak while she was at it. (As if!)

Getty Images Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz

While Silverstone is set to revive Cher for a special "Lip Sync Battle" performance Thursday night, there's no word yet on who will play the lovably ditzy character in the stage production.

In addition to Heckerling, "Clueless, The Musical" also has some big names from the theater world attached to it, including director Kristin Hanggi ("Rock of Ages") and choreographer Kelly Devine ("Come From Away").

As for the music, the production's score will feature parody versions of '90s pop hits with lyrics by Heckerling. (Cross your fingers for a spoof of Coolio's "Rollin' With My Homies.")

"Clueless, The Musical" opens at the Pershing Square Signature Center in New York City this November.