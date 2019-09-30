Stacey Dash was arrested in Florida on a domestic battery charge for pushing and slapping a man across the face following a "verbal argument,'' police said.

Actress Stacey Dash was arrested in Florida on a domestic battery charge for pushing and slapping a man across the face following a "verbal argument,'' police said. Pasco County Sheriff's Office

The actress, 52, was taken into custody Sunday by the Pasco Sheriff's Office in Land O' Lakes about 25 miles north of Tampa.

Dash hit the man after they started arguing, according to the sheriff's office. He had scratches on his upper left arm from being pushed, deputies said. She was taken to a jail in Land O' Lakes without further incident.

Dash is best known for her role as Dionne Davenport in the 1995 teenage romance movie "Clueless."

In February 2018, the actress-turned-conservative political commentator filed paperwork to run for a congressional seat in Southern California but withdrew her bid a month later telling Cosmopolitan magazine that holding an elected office would be "detrimental to the health and wellbeing of my family."

"My goal was, and remains, to improve the lives of people who have been forgotten for decades by the Democratic Party," she said. Dash worked as an on-air contributor at Fox News until 2016.