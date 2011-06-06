Clicky bits: 'Jersey Shore' and 'Extreme Couponing' earn renewals

• "Jersey Shore" isn't done filming season four in Florence, Italy, yet, but MTV has already announced that its hit reality show will be back for a fifth season. The gang will be headed back to Seaside Heights for more drunken hijinks. The network also announced that season four will premiere on Aug. 4. Where would you like to see MTV film a season of the show? Tell us on our Facebook page!

• Love to watch shoppers make dramatic savings at the grocery checkouts? You're in luck. TLC has renewed its new series "Extreme Couponing" for a second season. " 'Extreme Couponing' has struck a chord with our viewers and has sparked a passion in people who are looking for creative ways to save money," said Amy Winter, the general manager of TLC. The second season will have 12 episodes. There are two episodes left in season one.

