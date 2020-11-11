Clancy Brown on favorite line as Mr. Krabs on 'SpongeBob SquarePants'

Clancy Brown isn’t shy about speaking like Mr. Krabs, the character he has voiced for over 20 years on “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

“It's always fun when Mr. Krabs gets a joke that he gets to tell. He turns everything into an ‘r,’ adds an extra syllable-ble-ble or two sometimes into his dialogue,” he says in Mr. Krabs’ recognizable tone.

He says there is one line that stands out to him, from the episode “My Pretty Seahorse,” when SpongeBob adopts a seahorse as a pet. SpongeBob tells Mr. Krabs he will name the horse Mystery.

“Mr. Krabs looks as SpongeBob and he says, ‘You're a mystery, SpongeBob.’ That's my favorite line in the whole show,” he said.

Another favorite aspect to working on “SpongeBob SquarePants” has been getting to work with his fellow voice actors, including Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass and Mr. Lawrence.

“Getting together with the other guys every week ... it's sort of perniciously wonderful. You don't realize how much you care about them but after doing this for 20 years, they've really become like brothers from another mother to me,” he said.

Brown currently stars in “The Mortuary Collection.” He says he was blown away by the script and wanted to meet writer and director Ryan Spindell.

“I sat down with him over a diner omelet and he was just the most sincere, most honest, most straightforward guy who said, ‘I just love telling stories,'" he said.

Brown was sold on the project and enjoyed being able to transform into the character of Montgomery Dark, a local mortician.

“(Spindell) delivered in spectacular fashion. He assembled a team that took what little money he had and turned it into a really tremendous show. I think it's visually stunning. Allison Friedman is the producer that kind of gathered all the money together and pulled it out of the ash heap. And turned it over to Ryan to make what is, I think, one of the best things I've ever done,” he said.

“The Mortuary Collection” is available on Shudder now. Shudder is available to stream on most devices as well as via Amazon Prime Video channels, Apple TV channels and Roku channels.