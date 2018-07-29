Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Claire Danes talks 'Homeland,' 'A Kid Like Jake' and pregnancy

by TODAY / / Source: TODAY

Jul.29.201808:40

Actress Claire Danes stars as Carrie Mathieson, a CIA officer wrestling with bipolar disorder, in the hit Showtime thriller series “Homeland.” In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Danes, who recently announced she is pregnant with her second child with husband Hugh Dancy, talks to Willie Geist about how the show’s storylines seem to foreshadow real-life events and what her plans are when the show eventually wraps up.

