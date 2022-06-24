Watch Conan Gray hit the plaza with stellar performances — and a bold outfit

Conan Gray knows how to get the weekend started in style!

The 23-year-old hit the TODAY plaza Friday morning to belt out several of his biggest singles for our Citi Concert Series, and while he was at it, he showed off his bold fashion sense, too.

The "Heather" hit maker made a memorable entrance on the plaza. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Dressed in a black, fringe-covered vest embellished with sparkles and feathers paired with matching flares — teamed up with opera-length gloves and a pair of towering heels — Gray spoke about his sartorial choices.

Fans started lining up Thursday night for Friday's big show on the plaza. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

“I feel like my whole life, fashion has always been something I’ve used to hide myself in or disguise (myself), all scared,” he explained. “But lately I’ve just realized that nothing really matters, and you might as well just have fun with it while you’re here.”

Gray greeted a sea of fans, many of whom started lining up for the show the night before, and he performed “Disaster,” “People Watching” and “Memories” for them — all tracks from his new album, “Superache."

The pop sensation, whose songs have been streamed more than three billion times on Spotify, released his second studio album the same day as his TODAY Concert.

Like his previous record, “Kid Krow,” “Superache” is filled with bittersweet singles about love and longing. And even though Gray says he’s never been in a relationship where both have been in love, he knows what he’s singing about.

“I’ve been in love before,” he told Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin between sets. “They just haven’t loved me back.”

And before following the other songs up with his earlier hit, “Heather,” he also spoke about the non-romantic relationship he has going on with his bestie, Olivia Rodrigo, and even shared how they met.

“(On) the internet — just like everyone else our age,” he said of where it all started. “I remember I messaged her because I heard a song she’d written years ago called ‘All I Want,’ and I was like, ‘That’s the best song I’ve heard in a very long time.’ And I love her.”

Want to enjoy more live music from hit makers on TODAY? The next act set to hit the stage as part of the Citi Concert Series is country crooner Keith Urban. Check him out on June 30.