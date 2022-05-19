Might we have a word about Harry Styles’ outfit on the plaza this morning?

Harry Styles was a ray of neon sunshine during a rainy performance on the TODAY Plaza this morning!

The “As It Was” singer, 28, rocked a striped jumpsuit as sang several songs from his new album, “Harry’s House.”

Styles is known for his retro-inspired outfits, and his latest look was no exception, featuring head-to-toe diagonal stripes of fluorescent yellow, black and muted red.

The bell-bottom pants and flared sleeves gave his look a particularly ‘70s vibe.

This is Harry’s house — the rest of us just live in it. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

The singer and noted style icon joked on TODAY that he had mostly practical considerations in mind when he chose his outfit.

“Well, it’s early, so I wanted to be comfortable,” he said. “I thought, sleeping bag, babygro, I’m going for comfort. And I thought I could soak up some of the rain with this.”

There were plenty of all-caps reactions to Styles’ performance on social media this morning.

“THIS OUTFIT HAS ME SCREAMING,” one person tweeted.

“I know it’s the end of times and everything is a disaster but at least we are living in a time with Harry Styles in a loose-fitting striped onesie,” another person wrote.

Styles candy-striped onesie was a hit with fans on the plaza. "I wanted to be comfortable," he told Hoda Kotb. Kara Birnbaum / TODAY

Another Twitter user admitted she was won over by Styles' candy-striped ensemble.

"Proof that if you’re Harry Styles, you can dress like a green candy cane and still melt the hearts of countless women and girls, including this middle aged mom," she wrote. "He’s great!"

Harry's outfit was the latest in a series of eye-catching outfits he has worn on TODAY over the past few years. Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Styles is no stranger to a fabulous jumpsuit.

He sported a dazzling, mirrorball rainbow onesie for a recent performance with Shania Twain at Coachella, and he wore a red jumpsuit with sequin detailing in the music video for his single, “As It Was.”