Jung Kook concert on TODAY:  Here’s how you can attend, and more on how to watch!

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, Jung Kook is performing LIVE in New York City as part of the Citi Concert Series on TODAY — and you could be there!

Here’s everything you need to know to attend the concert. And if you can’t make it in person live, you can tune in to TODAY starting at 8am to watch Jung Kook perform some of his latest hits from his new album, Golden.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 8

Time: 5:15am check-in (concert concludes at 9:30am)

Where: Rockefeller Plaza, 35 West 48th Street (Between 5th and 6th Avenues) New York, NY 10112

Required to Attend: Valid photo ID for each individual in your party

Register now for a chance to receive a Fan Pass. Fan Pass recipients will be able to bring 1 guest, for a total of 2 in their party.

Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, and we cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

General Info:

The concert will be taking place on our TODAY Plaza in Rockefeller Center, located at 48th street, between 5th and 6th avenues, in New York City.

The closest subway stop to our TODAY Plaza concerts is the 47th — 50th Streets — Rockefeller Center station on the B,D,F,M trains. 24/7 parking is also available nearby at the Rockefeller Center Parking Garage at 53 West 48th Street. The garage is operated 24/7 and accepts reservations in advance. Hourly and daily parking rates apply.

We recommend that Fan Pass recipients and General Admission arrive by 5 a.m. For security purposes, a concert line cannot form until 7 p.m the day before the performance.

A limited number of Fan Passes are available by advance request. Guests who receive Fan Passes, will be notified by email approximately 4-5 days prior to the scheduled concert date.

If you do not receive a Fan Pass, you can still join the General Admission line on the morning of the concert, and those fans will be admitted if space permits. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

For Citi Concert Series on TODAY FAQS click here.

.