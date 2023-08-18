A thunderous storm didn't stop Jon Batiste from livening up the TODAY plaza

The TODAY rain ponchos are on and umbrellas are up. The Oscar winner is seemingly the only one not shying away from the rain. He steps right into it, eyes closed, singing his new song "Raindance" from his album that was released Aug. 18, "World Music Radio."

He seems to really be taking in each fleeting moment as it passes, attempting to experience all of its grandeur before the next moment inevitably starts.

What sticks out to me the most is how big his smile is, the joy he exudes and the gratefulness he carries himself with.

I, too, am smiling ear to ear. We make eye contact several times at the peak of both of us smiling. I think it is just another "Oh, he looked at me" moment that every fan says when they attend a concert of an incredible performer.

But on his way to Studio 1A, he holds my gaze again, fist-bumps me and our pearly whites nearly blinded each other. That alone was worth braving the rain.

Fans in the plaza agree that the trip was worth it.

"I wanted to see what Jon Batiste is about," Drew Marie, 27, tells me. "I like his energy. He came out here with good energy regardless of the sunshine or rain. He was just ready to do it. ... His voice is just amazing. He's so talented."

Some fans traveled in from New Orleans to see Batiste, who is from the area.

"We got to support John and the city. We got to represent. We (came) all the way from New Orleans just for 18 hours just to come to the show," Kerry Andersen, 56, says.

"In the rain," her husband interjects.

"He represents everything we are in New Orleans and music," Andersen adds.

In addition to “Raindance,” Batiste sings “Freedom,” “Butterfly” and “Worship” later during his set. Not one drop of rain dares to return.

He turns the plaza into a baby Mardi Gras. He marches around with some of his band members following him. He crawls across the stage at one point and later stomps around as freely as he shakes hands and takes selfies while performing.

Somebody get him some water!!! He is working HARD!!!!