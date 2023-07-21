Rain or shine, Dan + Shay gave country music lovers the performance of their dreams

Country music fans lived out their dreams Friday morning, singing along to every word of Dan + Shay's iconic repertoire in the pouring rain on New York City's Rockefeller Plaza.

The musical duo, made up of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, took the stage July 21 for the TODAY Citi Concert Series, bringing high energy and incredible pipes, before most people have even had their coffee at 6:30 a.m.

Before the show could begin, however, the massive crowd that lined the block came to claim their spots and was subsequently escorted back out due to the thunder and lightning.

Nevertheless, Dan + Shay fans persisted, staying to wait out the storm, at least temporarily.

Smyers and Mooney wave to the crowd. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Once they were finally allowed in, fans anxiously stood with signs that read messages like "We love Dan + Shay" and others revealing it was their birthday.

During a delayed soundcheck amid what had now become a cooler summer morning in Midtown Manhattan, Smyers and Mooney noticed the signs right away and immediately hopped on the mic to harmonize a rendition of "Happy Birthday."

After waiting about 40 minutes, Dan + Shay returned to the stage for the real deal, though it was difficult to catch sight of the duo in the middle of the screaming, jumping crowd.

Right as they're about to begin, with the TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Carson Daly and Al Roker standing beside them, we began to feel raindrops.

Within a matter of minutes, the light rain turned into a near downpour. Looking behind me, I caught a glimpse of the sea of orange ponchos that now filled the plaza.

Even Hoda repped the TODAY orange poncho to keep her hair at dry, and her jeans and white top combo impeccable.

Mooney and Smyers perform surrounded by orange TODAY ponchos. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Both fans and the musical pair didn't let the rain stop them from shouting every word to two songs off their new album, "Save Me The Trouble" and "Bigger Houses," both of which have only been out for a matter of days.

Though certain songs have been released, the full album "Bigger Houses," which Smyers calls the "best album" of their careers, drops Sept. 15.

Of course, they ended the live set while with everyone's favorite country love song: "Tequila."

As Dan + Shay fans can agree, there's nothing more passionate and therapeutic than belting out lyrics, "But when I taste tequila, baby, I still see ya," in the pouring rain on a summer day.

Following the free therapy session, Dan + Shay hit us with "Speechless," which gave fans another chance to picture the love of their life while dancing in a thunderstorm.

The devotion in which fans share for the duo's songs isn't lost on Dan + Shay, as they told TODAY.

"Our fans have always been amazing like that," Mooney said. "I'm blown away every time."