The lineup for the 2023 Citi Concert Series on TODAY is here! See who’s performing

The lineup for the 2023 Citi Concert Series is music to our ears!

The roster of artists who will take over the TODAY Plaza this summer has been released and features some of the hottest acts around.

Jonas Brothers are kicking off the series with the season’s first show on Friday, May 12, while Big Time Rush will keep the music coming the first week of June. Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper and Darius Rucker are just some of the other artists who will perform.

Here’s a look at this summer’s schedule.

May

Friday, May 12 — Jonas Brothers *Register for a Fan Pass

June

Friday, June 2 — Big Time Rush *Register for a Fan Pass

Friday, June 9 — Niall Horan *Register for a Fan Pass

Thursday, June 15 — Chance the Rapper *Register for a Fan Pass

Friday, June 23 — Kim Petras *Register for a Fan Pass

Friday, June 30 — Karol G *Register for a Fan Pass

July

Wednesday, July 5 — TWICE *Register for a Fan Pass

Friday, July 21 — Dan + Shay *Register for a Fan Pass

Friday, July 28 — Renée Rapp *Register for a Fan Pass

August

Friday, Aug. 11 — Kelsea Ballerini *Register for a Fan Pass

September

Friday, Sept. 1 — Darius Rucker *Register for a Fan Pass

Check back soon for a date!

Kelly Clarkson

Jon Batiste

TODAY concerts are free and open to the public. The shows take place on the TODAY Plaza in Rockefeller Center, located at 48th Street, between 5th & 6th Avenues, in New York City.

Fan Passes are limited and available by advance request. Guests who receive them will be notified by email before the scheduled concert date.

Guests who do not obtain a Fan Pass can still attend the General Admission line the morning of the concert, and those fans will be let in if space allows. Other answers to commonly asked questions about the series can be found here.