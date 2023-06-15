This is how Chance the Rapper got the TODAY concert crowd riled up — even at 6:30 a.m.

I'm scrolling through Twitter mindlessly when the audience on the TODAY plaza for the Citi Concert Series suddenly bellows out cheers, waving their arms frantically and jumping up and down.

I raise my head up from my phone and scan the audience until my eyes focus in on a burnt orange hat with “3” embroidered on the front. Chance the Rapper has arrived.

Photo Illustration / Nathan Congleton / TODAY

I can only see his hat, but I can instantly feel the energy bubbling up in the plaza as he walks to the stage for his sound check — an energy that's palpable, even at 6:30 in the morning.

As the Chicago native and his team rehearse chunks of different songs, fans sing along to the lyrics and hike up their arms on beat.

I see one fan, Kayla Thomas, 27, going all out in her singalong, so I decide to ask her why she showed up to see the rapper, whose second mixtape, “Acid Rap,” turned 10 this year.

“I first discovered him on SoundCloud when he released ‘10 Day’ (in 2012),” she tells me. “Just seeing his career develop has been so exciting, and an opportunity to get to see him have a resurgence and celebrate his 10-year anniversary of ‘Acid Rap’ is really special. It came out when I was in college, and that was like the soundtrack to my freshman year of college.”

I was in high school when I first heard “Acid Rap.” I remember playing “Cocoa Butter Kisses” on repeat to carry me through as afternoons turned into evenings. A couple of years later, in 2017, I saw him in concert at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

He wasn’t quite as mainstream then as he is now, so people began leaving the stadium as he took the stage and introduced his songs. I remember feeling shocked. Who skips a Chance the Rapper concert?

Since then, Chance has become a symbol for unsigned artists, evidence that you can still enter a competitive music industry known for artists signed to record deals that send them straight to stardom. He’s won Grammys, collaborated with DJ Khaled and other heavyweights in the industry and has served as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice.” He’s also married to Kirsten Corley and is a father to daughters Kensli, 7, and Marli, 3. His second album, “Star Line Gallery,” will be released next year.