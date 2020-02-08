Sign up for our newsletter

Presley Gerber debuted a new tattoo late Friday night, and it’s not what you’d expect.

The 20-year-old son of iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford shared a video of the tattooing process, followed by the final product of his new ink: a face tattoo under his right eye that reads “MISUNDERSTOOD” in all caps.

He simply captioned his post on Instagram, “Thanks homie 😈 @jonboytattoo.”

Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena is the same tattoo artist for plenty of other celebrities, including Justin Beiber, Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham and even Post Malone.

Valena shared a few photos on his own feed of Gerber's new seemingly permanent ink, including a side-by-side shot where the caption read, “Sorry mom.”

Many people took to the comments section to criticize the young model for the decision.

"How sad that you hate yourself so much that you do this to yourself," wrote one person. "Your poor parents. Get help."

Gerber responded, "...how would this make anybody that even needs help feel any better. So let's say I did. You think that's going to make me feel better. Go get a life..."

This certainly isn't Gerber's first time getting a tattoo.

He has plenty of small tattoos visible on his hands, neck and arms. According to People, he even has a tattoo in honor of his younger sister, Kaia, on his left tricep, reading "Kaia XXIII."

Kaia, 16 at the time, was with her brother at Bang Bang Tattoos in New York City while he was getting the tattoo done by Valena.

The homage to Kaia even got the seal of approval from their parents.

“RG + JG APPROVED!” his father, Randy Gerber, shared in the comments on his son's Instagram.

His mom's reaction was more reserved, simply writing, "Cool."