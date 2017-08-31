share tweet pin email

On the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, Cindy Crawford is paying tribute by sharing her personal memories of the late royal.

The supermodel on Thursday morning posted a throwback photo of herself with Princess Diana, taken at Kensington Palace, and explained the story behind it.

“Princess Diana had somehow got the number to my office and called herself to ask for me. My assistant was in shock!” Crawford, 51, wrote. “We finally connected and she asked if the next time I was in London I would come by for tea — I think Prince William was just starting to notice models and she thought it would be a cute surprise for him and Prince Harry.”

Crawford’s conversation with the "People's Princess" was a moment that she fondly remembers.

“I was nervous and didn't know what to wear, but remember as soon as she came into the room and we started talking, it was like talking to a girlfriend,” Crawford said. “She was a class act and showed us all what a modern day princess should be. Rest In Peace."

In the recent documentary “Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy,” Prince William recalled how his mother once arranged for him to meet Crawford and two other supermodels, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell, when he returned home from school.

“I was probably a 12- or 13-year-old boy who had posters of them on his wall. And I went bright red and didn't know quite what to say and sort of fumbled and I think pretty much fell down the stairs on the way up,” he said. "I was completely and utterly sort of awestruck. That was a very funny memory that's lived with me forever about her, loving and embarrassing and being sort of the joker.”