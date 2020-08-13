Ciara and husband Russell Wilson welcomed a baby boy to their family last month, but just two days before little Win Harrison Wilson entered the world, mom was busy working on another new addition — to her musical repertoire.

The singer-songwriter filmed the video for her latest single, “Rooted,” ahead of the happy occasion, and in it, she proudly bares her baby bump as she celebrates Black lives and the creation of new life.

The video dropped on YouTube Wednesday night, packed with images of Black men, women and children displaying talents, beauty and commitment to important causes, all displaying, as Ciara sings, “evidence of Black excellence.” They dance, they protest and some wear shirts honoring Black lives lost in police custody.

The fitting lyrics, “Your life, it matters, believe me,” ring out, while the message of the music and the video resonated with fans.

“The song, the message, the visuals, the inspiration, the cultural pride..... Ciara you outdid even yourself on this one!” wrote one commenter on YouTube.

Another wrote, “In the climate that we’re currently in #Rooted by Ciara is a beautiful protest, message of resilience & inspiration to all Black lives.”

But for some viewers, the video’s powerful messages weren’t the only things to cheer about. Watching Ciara sing about being the “mother of a child,” while baring her baby bump and breaking out into dance, was just as worthy of praise.

“OMG,” one fan raved. “She got moves for a pregnant woman.”

She’s got moves for any woman, and she’s not just the mother of a child — she’s the mom of three children. In addition to Win, she and Wilson also have a 3-year-old daughter named Sienna, and Ciara also has a 6-year-old son named after his father and her ex, Future. Her children make appearances right by her side in the new video.

And the “Rooted” singer hopes to reach the younger generation in particular with the four-minute clip.

“To all my young Rosa’s and young Luther’s, keep marching,” read a message near the end of it. “Don’t stop fighting for what you believe in. To all my Black queens and kings, continue to plant and spread seeds of love, hope and pride in your tribe. Everything you need to survive and thrive is rooted in you. Stay rooted.”