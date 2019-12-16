Chuy Bravo, Chelsea Handler's sidekick on 'Chelsea Lately,' dies at 63

Chuy Bravo, known for his role as Chelsea Handler’s sidekick on “Chelsea Lately,” has died in Mexico City. He was 63.

"Bravo’s family is devastated as they cope with his sudden lost," a statement to TODAY read. "They are overwhelmed with the thoughts and prayers they have received and send their appreciation."

Handler posted a heartwarming tribute to her longtime friend and colleague on Instagram, sharing pictures of the two together throughout the years.

“I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do,” the comedian wrote. “@chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his ‘business calls’ with his ‘business manager,’ or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes.”

She continued her touching tribute to Bravo, adding, “I’ll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time—saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared.”

“My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us,’it’s ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way.’ I love you, Chuy!”

Bravo, born Jesús Melgoza, was Handler’s sidekick on her E! talk show from 2007 to 2014. In addition to his work on the show, he was also the founder and face of the eponymous restaurant, Chuy’s.

The actor immigrated to the United States when he was just 15 years old, moving to San Fernando Valley in California, before starting his acting career in the early 1990s. Outside of his work as a restauranteur and Handler’s hilarious sidekick, Bravo also appeared in the movie “The Honeymooners” as well as the show “Splash.”

The cause of death is still unclear at this time.