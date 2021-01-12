IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

No, that wasn't Chuck Norris at Capitol riot, says rep

A viral photo on Twitter sparked speculation that Norris was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the riot.
/ Source: TODAY
By Gina Vivinetto and Diana Dasrath

Chuck Norris' camp is denying rumors that the Hollywood star attended the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last week.

On Monday, a Twitter user shared a photo showing a President Trump supporter posing in a selfie with someone resembling the former "Walker, Texas Ranger" star.

But a spokesperson for Norris, 80, said the man in the photo was merely a "wannabe."

"This is not Chuck Norris and is a wanna be look alike," the spokesperson told TODAY via email, adding, "Chuck is much more handsome."

Norris "remains on his ranch in Texas where he has been with his family," said the spokesperson.

Norris was not at the riot in Washington, D.C., last week, according to his spokesperson.Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

At least five people died as a result of last Wednesday's riot, in which a violent pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol during Congress' official count of Electoral College votes for the presidential election. More than 90 arrests of people allegedly connected to the events in the capital had been made as of Sunday, according to NBC News.

Norris announced his support for President Trump in 2016.

