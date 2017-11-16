Christopher Plummer on Kevin Spacey scandal, replacing him in film: 'It is sad'

share tweet pin email

In the wake of an increasing number of sexual abuse and harassment allegations against Kevin Spacey, filmmaker Ridley Scott decided to remove the star from the biographical crime thriller "All the Money in the World."

Now the role of Jean Paul Getty will be played by Oscar winner Christopher Plummer.

On Thursday, the revered actor visited Megyn Kelly TODAY, alongside his "Man Who Invented Christmas" co-star Dan Stevens, and reflected on what he called a "sad" situation.

"As far as Kevin is concerned, I'm so sorry because it is sad," Plummer said. "It really is, because he's such a gifted, terrific talent."

But despite the fact that Spacey performance had already been filmed — and even teased in the official trailer — he understands why that talent won't be seen on the big screen.

Now Plummer is ready to do his part to make sure the film, which was earning Oscar buzz before the news about Spacey broke, is still on track to be a success.

"They're going to re-shoot that whole section of it," he explained. "We've got Michelle Williams and ... Mark Wahlberg. We're going to redo the whole thing. Those poor guys have to do it all over again."

And they won't have a lot of time to do it. The re-shoot has a tight schedule since the film's Dec. 22 release date hasn't budged.

The 87-year-old star of stage and screen wasn't exaggerating when he added, "That's an incredible undertaking."