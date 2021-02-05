Christopher Plummer had a complicated history with 'The Sound of Music'

For most of us, the 1965 classic "The Sound of Music" is a heartwarming, tear-jerking, feel-good family film we tune into over and over again.

For star Christopher Plummer, who played Captain Georg von Trapp, it was pretty much the opposite. Though Plummer, who died Friday at age 91, did eventually come around, sort of, he spent most of the five decades after it was released being a self-described "curmudgeon" about the film that made him an international star.

Christopher Plummer as Captain Georg von Trapp in "The Sound of Music." Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

"It was so awful and sentimental and gooey," Plummer, who won an Oscar in 2012, told The Hollywood Reporter in 2011. "You had to work terribly hard to try and infuse some minuscule bit of humor into it."

He also once referred to it in The New York Times as "The Sound of Mucus."

"And the subject matter is not mine. I mean it can't appeal to every person in the world. It's not my cup of tea." Christopher Plummer

That's a lot of irritation for a film he was able to shoot (for the most part) over 11 days in the Austrian alps, where he told Vanity Fair in 2015 he got so "fat" from all the pastries they had to resize his costume. But Plummer seems largely to have been disillusioned about the film after it was done, when the role of von Trapp began to define his career.

Hired at 34 (and asked to age upward so he had gray streaks in his hair for the film), Plummer was already a critically-acclaimed stage actor. He took the role largely because it would help him train to play Cyrano de Bergerac in a Broadway musical (that didn't happen until 1973), reports Vanity Fair. Instead of playing serious drama, though, he had to play second fiddle to a singing nun and a pack of children.