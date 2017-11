share tweet pin email

In the new film “The Man Who Invented Christmas,” Christopher Plummer plays Ebenezer Scrooge and “Downton Abbey” star Dan Stevens portrays Scrooge’s creator, Charles Dickens. As they sit down with Megyn Kelly, Stevens says, “I’m in awe of Christopher.” Plummer returns the compliment, revealing he’s a fan of “Downton” – and of “Game of Thrones.”