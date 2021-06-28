Christopher Meloni reveals Father's Day gift from daughter — and it's so relatable

Christopher Meloni may play tough cop Elliott Stabler on TV, but ask his daughter, Sophia, what a pushover he is in real life.

In fact, Sophia, 20, gave the "Law & Order: Organized Crime" star, 60, a hilarious Father's Day gift this year — one that pokes fun at what a big-time softie he is with his kids.

Sophia found a gem of a tweet from TV and film critic Matt Zoller Seitz, who was responding to a prompt from another Twitter user asking for stories about interesting celebrity sightings.

"I saw Chris Meloni, one of the toughest guys on television, failing to control two toddlers at a brunch at Columbus Circle circa 2007," the tweet read.

I saw Chris Meloni, one of the toughest tough guys on television, failing to control two toddlers at a brunch at Columbus Circle circa 2007. https://t.co/AubL8AmjEo — MZS (@mattzollerseitz) June 14, 2021

Sophia blew up the image of the tweet and had it framed for Meloni. She also added an adorable pic of her and her little brother, Dante, 17, when they were kids.

"The toddlers in question?" she wrote in a handwritten note she framed with both images.

Meloni, who clearly loved the hilarious gift, shared an image of him and Sophia posing with it on Instagram over the weekend. "Belated Fathers Day gift from @sophiaemeloni," he wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #Bestgiftever.

Sophia often posts photos of the whole Meloni clan on her Instagram page. When she turned 20 in March, she shared a throwback birthday pic to celebrate the occasion. The photo finds her posing with a birthday cake alongside her dad, brother and mom, Doris.

She also posted a trio of photos of her parents joyfully doing shots of Patron together last August in honor of the couple's 25th wedding anniversary.

In her caption, Sophia gushed, "Love is awesome."