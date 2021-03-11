Sometimes, Alice’s cooking just isn’t enough.

On Wednesday, Christopher Knight posted a photo on Instagram of him and some of his former “Brady Bunch” co-stars grabbing a bite to eat at a restaurant.

Knight was joined by a quintet of dinner companions, including Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia) and Susan Olsen (Cindy). Fellow TV siblings Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Eve Plumb (Jan) were not on hand.

“Dinner last night at @eatatbasta with family and missing Tina, Mike, Kelly, @theeveplumb and Ken,” Knight captioned the photo of them at Basta, an eatery in Agoura Hills, California, while using the hash tags #Peterbrady #porkchopsandapplesauce #thebradybunch. And at least this time, no one needed a fake mustache and phony persona to make the dinner happen.

“Pork chops and apple sauce," of course, refers to the famous “Brady Bunch” episode in which Peter decides to change his personality and says the names of those foods while trying to sound like Humphrey Bogart.

The remaining cast has been known to get together. In 2019, they starred on the HGTV series “A Very Brady Renovation” and even had some fun re-creating the popular opening credits of the beloved sitcom, which has somehow been around for over 50 years now.

It’s been an interesting week for Knight. In addition to catching up with his onetime TV siblings, he’s found himself benefitting from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey when word got out that they were sitting in chairs his company makes.

“I am honored to have the patio chairs from my collection become the seat of the most fascinating famous sit down in recent history,” he wrote on Instagram.

