With Christmas five months away and social distancing still in full swing, visions of sugarplums aren’t exactly dancing in anyone’s head these days. But don’t worry. Hallmark just revealed its plan to put everyone in a yuletide state of mind.

This year, between the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, there are 40 new Christmas features headed to the small screen.

The networks announced the plan Wednesday, 100 days before officially kicking off their annual holiday broadcast schedules, which, according to a press release, draw nearly 85 million viewers each year.

Fans of the usual fare can consider this a more-the-merrier (Christmas) situation, with familiar stars and classic themes coming back in even bigger numbers.

On the Hallmark Channel, 23 new movies will air, including:

"A Royal Holiday," starring Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit and Krystal Joy Brown

"Jingle Bell Bride," starring Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe

"A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn," starring Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor

"If I Only Had Christmas," starring Candace Cameron Bure

"Deliver by Christmas," starring Alvina August and Eion Bailey

"On the 12th Date of Christmas," starring Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes.

"Christmas Waltz," starring Lacey Chabert

"Christmas in Vienna," starring Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott

"Christmas in Evergreen 4," starring Rukiya Bernard and Holly Robinson Peete

"Chateau Christmas," starring Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane

"Cross Country Christmas," starring Rachael Leigh Cook

"Christmas Carnival," starring Tamera Mowry-Housley

"When Calls the Heart Christmas 2020," starring Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks and Martin Cummins

And over on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, 17 new titles will round out the 2020 holiday assortment, including:

"Christmas Tree Lane," starring Alicia Witt and Andrew Walker

"Holly & Ivy," starring Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan, and Marisol Nichols

"The Christmas Bow,"starring Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady

"Cranberry Christmas," starring Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres

"Christmas Doctor," starring Holly Robinson Peete

The Christmas content on both networks will begin to roll out on October 23.