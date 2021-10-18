Christmas came early! Listen to Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande's new song

Christmas has come early for Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande fans!

Clarkson, who's been teasing her new holiday album, "When Christmas Comes Around..." since, well, September, released the album on Friday along with a track featuring her warbling with La Grande, and it makes us want to skip all the way to Dec. 25!

Ariana Grande (l.) and Kelly Clarkson on "The Voice." NBC

"Santa, Can't You Hear Me" is exactly what you might expect from Clarkson and Grande, bouncing off each other with full-throated harmonies and high notes alike as they cry out to the man in red for answers about how they can get what they want for Christmas. Plus, it ends with a big band-sounding flourish that will leave your heart pounding for more.

This is the second track Clarkson has released from the album. The first, the goofy "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)" came out on Sept. 23, with a fun video filled with retro images. It features 15 tracks (including three bonus ones) and is her second holiday album (the first, "Wrapped in Red," came out in 2013. This new one mixes Christmas staples ("Santa Baby," "Last Christmas," "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas") along with originals.

And just check out that dress on Clarkson on the album cover: Talk about va-va-voom!

Clarkson singing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in November 2020. NBC

Clarkson also shared a message on her Instagram (where she's posted several short videos teasing some of the songs) introducing the record, noting in the caption that it "(C)aptures how different the holidays can be for all of us during the varying stages of our lives, and I hope everyone can find something on the record they relate to. Hopefully the happier songs, but if not, hey… you're not alone!"

Grande, who has appeared with Clarkson on "The Voice" as a coach, also tweeted about the new tune on Friday with a snippet of music, writing, "'santa can’t you hear me' is out now! thank you so much @kellyclarkson for inviting me to be a part."

“santa can’t you hear me” is out now! thank you so much @kellyclarkson for inviting me to be a part 🤍#WhenChristmasComesAround https://t.co/QUp3susHs2 pic.twitter.com/3TCW3TEeVg — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 15, 2021

The former American Idol winner and host of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has made Christmas tunes a real niche for herself: Last December she performed "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" along with other classics as part of her "Kellyoke" segment; and in November she duetted with Tori Kelly on "Silent Night" on her show.

We can't wait to see what this November/December will bring for Clarkson, and for "Kellyoke"!