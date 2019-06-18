This is giving us a real sense of euphoria.

Christine Elise, who played Emily Valentine on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” has signed on to join the West Beverly gang in the series’ revival.

“It's official — Christine Elise has joined the cast! Welcome to the #BH90210 family,” reads a message on the show’s Instagram page posted Monday.

“I could not be more humbled or happier!!!” the actress, 54, wrote in the comments.

Christine Elise portrayed Emily Valentine, one of Brandon's most memorable girlfriends on "Beverly Hills, 90210." Alamy Stock Photo

Elise has a storied history in the “90210” canon. She first burst onto the scene in season two as leather jacket-wearing transfer student Emily Valentine, who stole Brandon’s heart, but suffered an emotional meltdown when he broke up with her after he learned she slipped the drug U4EA into his drink.

Elise would return as Valentine multiple times during the show’s run, including episodes where Brandon tracked her down in San Francisco and when she returned to Los Angeles during a layover to spend time with Brandon while his girlfriend Kelly got caught in a fire at a house party thrown by Steve.

In the reboot, titled "BH90210," the show's stars will play heightened versions of themselves.

"Details about Elise’s arc are under wraps, but we do know that she, too, will play a heightened form of herself," reports TV Line.

Interestingly, Vanessa Lachey has signed on to play the wife of Jason Priestley's character, so we'll have to wait to see if Elise and Priestley — who were once a real-life couple — will have sparks fly between them.

The casting of Elise comes as the show continues to ramp up the buzz about its return. On Monday, cast members appeared in a video describing just what it's like to be returning to the series.

The cast has enjoyed getting back together on the project and, earlier this month, even made a funny video in which they played with dolls.

You can see for yourself just what the "90210" family has been cooking up when "BH90210" premieres Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 9 p.m. ET.