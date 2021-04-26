During their chat with the 68-year-old, the co-hosts couldn't resist asking if she'd consider doing a third "Mamma Mia" film.

"I've shown my children the first two and I'm waiting on a third one," Jenna Bush Hager said.

Hoda Kotb agreed and said, "We need it."

Luckily, Baranski seemed to be totally on board with the idea.

"I hope if they are deciding to do it, it better be soon because a lot of us are not getting any younger. We don't want to be singing and dancing needing a walker," she joked.

While watching footage from one of her dance scenes from the film, Baranski also revealed that the whole cast is open to the idea of another sequel.

"We all want a 'Mamma Mia 3' because we have so much fun making those movies. Both movies were just two joyous experiences," she said.

While working on the first two "Mamma Mia" films, Baranski formed close bonds with her famous co-stars, whom she contacted while looking for entertainment industry memorabilia to auction off for The Actors Fund.

"I made friends with Meryl Streep, who's now a girlfriend, and I was on the set with Cher, so I knocked on her door for some items for this auction. It's led to a lot of wonderful connections and friendships," she said.