Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!
That's exactly what "Mamma Mia" fans are saying on repeat today after Christine Baranski weighed in on the possibility of a third installment of the popular musical film series.
The actor appeared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Monday morning to discuss an auction she has organized to raise money for The Actors Fund, an organization that has been helping unemployed actors during the pandemic.
During their chat with the 68-year-old, the co-hosts couldn't resist asking if she'd consider doing a third "Mamma Mia" film.
"I've shown my children the first two and I'm waiting on a third one," Jenna Bush Hager said.
Hoda Kotb agreed and said, "We need it."
Luckily, Baranski seemed to be totally on board with the idea.
"I hope if they are deciding to do it, it better be soon because a lot of us are not getting any younger. We don't want to be singing and dancing needing a walker," she joked.
While watching footage from one of her dance scenes from the film, Baranski also revealed that the whole cast is open to the idea of another sequel.
"We all want a 'Mamma Mia 3' because we have so much fun making those movies. Both movies were just two joyous experiences," she said.
While working on the first two "Mamma Mia" films, Baranski formed close bonds with her famous co-stars, whom she contacted while looking for entertainment industry memorabilia to auction off for The Actors Fund.
"I made friends with Meryl Streep, who's now a girlfriend, and I was on the set with Cher, so I knocked on her door for some items for this auction. It's led to a lot of wonderful connections and friendships," she said.
While many celebrities might take advantage of their social media network to help source donations for such a big auction, Baranski doesn't have any public social media accounts, and Hoda and Jenna found that quite refreshing.
"I wanted to kind of snoop on you on Instagram and social media, and I realized that you don't have an account. But 57 other people do, saying that they're your fan accounts," Hoda said. "You are well represented on social media. Do you ever kind of peek in and see what they're talking about?"
"It's so lovely. People tell me about it and then that's great. I love my fans; I love all the people who follow my career," she said. "Certainly with this auction, I want people to know about it, so bring it on!"