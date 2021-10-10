Christina Ricci is married! See her laidback wedding-day look

Christina Ricci and hair stylist Mark Hampton have tied the knot!

Ricci and Hampton announced that they got married in matching Instagram posts on Saturday. The couple shared the same selfie in which they're both smiling at the camera as they stand side by side in matching white collared shirts with buttons.

The “Addams Family” star opted for a simple low ponytail with her bangs perfectly styled off to the side, pairing her wedding-day look with a statement earring and a bold lip color.

“Mr. and Mrs. 💒❤️‍🔥💕,” Ricci captioned her post.

In the caption of his post, Hampton simply wrote, “#justmarried ❤️💒❤️.”

The 41-year-old "Now and Then" star also shared a second Instagram of the couple posing together on their wedding day.

“Also Mr. and Mrs. 💒♥️💒♥️💒,” the caption read.

Their marriage announcement comes two months after the couple revealed that they are expecting their first child together. Ricci posted a close-up of an ultrasound of their baby on Instagram, writing, “Life keeps getting better. 🎉♥️🎉♥️🎉.”

Hampton also shared a series of sonograms on Instagram.

A few weeks later, Ricci debuted her baby bump on social media. In the photo, the actor sported a green and yellow patterned dress and a pair of black boots.

Over the summer, to celebrate her now-husband's birthday, Ricci shared a sweet Instagram of Hampton sipping a drink while flexing his arm.

“Happy Birthday @markhamptonhair ♥️🎂♥️🎂♥️🎂♥️,” she wrote. “favorite person, gorgeous human, bringer of all things happy, magical and good ♥️♥️♥️I love you ♥️♥️♥️♥️ this next year is going to be the best one yet ♥️🎉.”

Ricci’s marriage to Hampton is her second. The "Black Snake Moan" star wed film cinematographer James Heerdegen in 2013. The couple have one child together, a 7-year-old son named Freddie. E! News reported in July last year that Ricci had filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences.”