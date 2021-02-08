Christina Milian will fill Naya Rivera's role in re-imagined 'Step Up'

Christina Milian is stepping into the late Naya Rivera's shoes in Starz's newly reimagined "Step Up" series.

The Grammy-nominated singer and actor, 39, will take over the role of Collette Jones, which Rivera played for two seasons on "Step Up: High Water"when the series originally aired on YouTube, Starz announced Monday in a press release.

Christina Milian, left, is replacing the late Naya Rivera in STARZ's newly reimagined "Step Up" series. TODAY Illustration / Getty Images

The series is based on the hit "Step Up" film franchise, and features the original movie's stars, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, as executive producers.

"I am so excited to join the 'Step Up' family," Milian said in a statement. "I know I have massive shoes to fill. Naya was incredible. I hope to honor Naya, her family, friends and fans with a great performance."

Creator and executive producer Holly Sorensen said although the show's cast and crew would "never stop mourning" the late "Glee" star, who died by drowning last July at age 33, the addition of Milian would help them "honor our loss."

Welcome Christina Milian. Step Up Season 3 is coming your way. #StepUpSTARZ pic.twitter.com/54cWzWobpx — Step Up Series (@StepUpSeries) February 8, 2021

"Naya's death was a terrible loss to our world that we will, frankly, never stop mourning," Sorensen said in the statement. "It was almost impossible to consider there could be someone so graceful and loving who could both help us honor our loss, while also bringing a deep reservoir of talent to our show, in so many areas. Christina is an exceptional human and a dazzling performer and we are so happy she has joined our family."

Milian joins singer and actor Ne-Yo, 41, who returns in his co-starring role as Sage Odom, along with series regulars Faizon Love, Jade Chynoweth, Carlito Olivero, Terrence Green, Eric Graise and Kendra Oyesanya. Newcomer Tricia Helfer will also join the cast for the new season.

"There is no replacing Naya. Let's get that straight. Her spirit lives on in our memories and every part of what this show is and will be," Ne-Yo said in a statement. "Christina has big shoes to fill and she knows it, which speaks to her poise and respect as a person and an artist."

"I'm more than certain of her ability to bring an energy and light to this character that Naya's fans as well as the rest of the world will love," he added.

Starz will re-air the first two seasons of the series beginning March 5 across all of its platforms, as well as airing Fridays at 8 p.m. on the channel.

A premiere date for the new season of "Step Up" has yet to be announced.