Christina Hendricks reveals she's engaged: 'We proposed to each other'

Actor Christina Hendricks is engaged.

The "Good Girls" star posted an announcement to Instagram on March 10, writing that she and her camera operator boyfriend George Bianchini plan to tie the knot.

"We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever," Hendricks wrote in the caption.

The two posed for a photo outside in cocktail attire, with Hendrix in a black wrap dress with contemporary white polka dots and Bianchini in a gray suit. In her Instagram story, Hendricks shared a second snap from the same evening.

Hendricks shared a second photo of their engagement announcement to her Instagram story. @actuallychristinahendricks / Instagram

The two were first spotted at an event together in 2021, Page Six reported, but Hendricks didn't post publicly on her Instagram grid about Bianchini until March 18, 2022.

At the time, she shared photos of a rooftop event in Hollywood featuring her "old friend," Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran. Swiping through her pictures from the evening, Bianchini can be seen with Hendricks, smiling at the same event.

People reported the happy couple met while working on the set of NBC’s “Good Girls,” which aired from 2018 to 2021.

Hendricks was previously married to actor Geoffrey Arend. After 10 years of marriage, the two announced their split in 2019.

George Bianchini and Christina Hendricks attend the Warner Bros. post-BAFTA celebration on Feb. 19, 2023 in London. David M. Benett / Getty Images for Warner Bros.

In the comments of her new engagement announcement on March 10, Hendricks' friends and fellow celebrities celebrated.

"Congrats, Christina!! Happy for you!!" actor Neil Patrick Harris wrote.

"Queer Eye" star Tan France also commented: "OMG!!!!! I’m so, so happy for you both!!!"

"Yayayayayayay!!!!!❤️❤️❤️" January Jones quipped.

"Congratulations!!! So happy for you both!! 💗💗💗" Alison Brie wrote.