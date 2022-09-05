Christina Hall reveals she and Josh Hall exchanged vows in Hawaii wedding: ‘My dream man’

About five months after HGTV star Christina Hall married realtor Josh Hall, she and her husband got to celebrate their union and exchange vows in Hawaii.

The mother of three shared the news on Instagram on Sept. 4, posting a romantic photo of herself and Hall standing among rocks along the stunning shoreline.

"Shared vows in front of family and our close friends. Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be," Christina Hall wrote. "My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love."

For the occasion, she wore a gown with plenty of flower detailing and styled her hair down with a loose braid. The groom meanwhile sported a khaki suit and black loafers.

When the couple officially tied the knot it April, it was about a year and half after Christina Hall announced her divorce from British TV personality Ant Anstead, with whom she shares son Hudson who turns 3 this month. She also has two children with ex-husband and former HGTV co-star Tarek El Moussa, daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 7.

The Halls started dating in the spring of 2021, took their relationship Instagram official in July that year, and were engaged by September.

"When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore,” she wrote on Instagram when confirming the relationship. “I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit.’”

Christina Hall went on to stress to her followers that she and her partner weren't listening to the "nonsense" online about her dating life.

"I may be a bit crazy and im definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other peoples judgments or opinions," she wrote. "We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect."

Christina Hall rose to fame on the HGTV show "Flip or Flop," which she starred on with El Moussa and ran from 2013 to March 2022. She currently hosts her own real estate renovation show called "Christina on the Coast," set in Southern California. It was also announced in April that she'd be getting another spinoff, called "Christina in the Country," about the Halls' second home on a Tennessee farm.