Christina Haack and Heather Rae Young are celebrating each other this Mother’s Day!

Haack and her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, share two children together: 10-year-old Taylor and 5-year-old Brayden. The “Christina on the Coast” star has a third child, Hudson, with her ex-husband, British TV personality Ant Anstead.

The 37-year-old reality star received a gorgeous bouquet of white flowers from Young, El Moussa’s fiancée, and the future stepmom of the ex-couple’s children.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom ever!” the note in the flowers read. “We love you so much!”

Haack shared a snap of the bouquet to her Instagram stories, writing, “Thank you @heatherraeyoung ☺️❤️”

The mother of three made a similar gesture to Young, 33, sending her a bouquet of flowers as well from herself, Taylor, and Brayden. The “Selling Sunset” star snapped a photo of the flowers, posting them to her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Thank you @christinahaack happy Mother’s Day 💕.”

In addition to the beautiful flowers gifted to her by Young, Haack received an adorable homemade gift from her son. The 5-year-old posed for a photo on her Instagram, smiling as he proudly held up his work. Surrounding a drawing of a mother and a child, Brayden answered some sweet questions about his mom.

Haack’s son took a stab at the questions, starting off by filling in that his mom was only 24-years-old. When asked what his mom always says before bed, he wrote, “I love you, good night." He also revealed that his mom laughs when he “makes funny jokes” and that she’s really good at “making dinner for me and lunch.”

As for his favorite thing to do with his mom, well that would have to be “cuddling.” And last but not least, Brayden thinks that his mom’s purse is full of…money!

“24 and he likes my mediocre packed lunches - that’s a win 🥇... Happy Mother’s Day ❤️,” she captioned the sweet post.

El Moussa, 39, shared a post to Instagram on Sunday, paying homage to his own mother for Mother’s Day in addition to Young, who he referred to as his children’s “bonus mom.”

“Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest mom in the world and happy Mother’s Day to the love of my life, @heatherraeyoung ❤️ ,” he began the post, continuing in part, “Heather, I couldn’t have asked for a better woman to be Tay and Bray’s bonus mom… from the very beginning you have always put them and their needs first and seeing your guys’ bond grow stronger and stronger over the years makes me the happiest man alive. I love you and I love our family.”

Haack and El Moussa initially separated in 2016 and divorced in 2018 after nine years of marriage. Haack went on to remarry her now ex-husband, Anstead, in a surprise ceremony at their Newport Beach, California home in December 2018. They announced last September that they were separating. In February, Haack shared that she was dropping the last name Anstead and took back her maiden name in honor of her grandmother.

El Moussa announced last July that he andYoung got engaged, popping the question while they were celebrating their one-year anniversary.

Since their 2018 divorce, Haack and El Moussa have fallen into the rhythm of co-parenting their two children. The “Flip or Flop” co-stars gave fans a look into their lives post-divorce in an episode from season 9 last October. The exes spent time with their kids on the playground, including some games of tic-tac-toe as well as a scenario where their daughter pretended she was the owner of a bakery that sells pasta.

Last year, Young opened up to TODAY about taking care of her "big kid" and being a bonus mom to his two kids.

"I'm now taking care of Tarek, who's like a big child," she shared. "And I'm taking care of two kids and running a household, balancing work, and so I think right now I realize I can be superwoman. I'm doing it. And I give the moms props out there because being a mom is the hardest job in the whole world. It's so hard and I'm doing it. So I'm proud of myself."

Young is currently filming "Selling Sunset," the hit Netflix reality series that follows the lives of real estate agents working at glamorous brokerage the Oppenheim Group in the Hollywood Hills.

"The best moment was probably working with Amanza (Smith) on that project we did," Young said, reflecting on the last season. "And then, you know, we had our little hiccup. But she's a single mom and I think she sees how I'm doing with Tarek's kids, and becoming, like, a 'bonus mom' — stepmom. And, you know, we've really bonded on that level. So I think building that relationship with her and bonding over that project was probably my favorite moment."