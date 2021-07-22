Christina Haack appears to address past relationships in post about new boyfriend

Christina Haack had some strong words in a new Instagram post about her relationship that also appears to address her past romances.

Haack, who announced her separation from ex-husband Ant Anstead last September, shared the fiery message Wednesday alongside a photo of herself and her new boyfriend, Josh. The couple made their relationship public earlier this month.

"Ride or Die," wrote Haack, 38. "Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors — remember that before making judgements and assumptions... and this woman/mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me."

Haack had written in a previous social media post that she met Josh when she "wasn't in a state of fear or fight-or-flight." In the post, she defended the relationship.

"So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I’m 38 — I’ll do what I want," wrote Haack.

Haack and Anstead, her second husband, separated after less than two years of marriage. She announced their split less than two weeks after their son, Hudson, celebrated his first birthday.

Haack also shares two children with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa. The two were married from 2009 to 2018, and have posted about co-parenting their children with El Moussa’s fiancée, "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young.

Haack and El Moussa co-host the reality show "Flip or Flop" on HGTV. A recent report from People magazine said El Moussa recently shouted at Haack while filming the show's tenth season.

Haack wrote in an Instagram post last September that she "never thought" she would get divorced.

"I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two," she wrote at the time. "I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies — but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. ... I appreciate the support and I hope my story inspires you to not be so hard on yourself for the decisions/choices you've made. We are all a work in progress."