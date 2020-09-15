Listen to newly released song from late 'Voice' singer Christina Grimmie

Christina Grimmie may be gone, but her powerful voice lives on.

The singer, who wowed audiences with her stunning performances on season six of "The Voice," was shot and killed in June 2016 while signing autographs after a concert in Orlando.

Now, more than four years after Grimmie's tragic death at age 22, fans can hear her soaring voice again on a new single called "Cry Wolf." Grimmie performed the song in public only once, in 2012, but it has long been considered a fan favorite.

The catchy dance-pop song finds the late YouTube star belting out lyrics about a lover who's done her wrong.

"You tell me that you love me/Tell me that you mean it/Didn't see it coming, sorry I believed it/I was buying every lie you sold," Grimmie sings.

Proceeds from "Cry Wolf" will go to the Christina Grimmie Foundation, which was set up by the singer's family to honor her life and her talent, according to Entertainment Weekly. Since her passing, Grimmie's family has released some of her music, including a full-length album called "All Is Vanity" in June 2017.

Fans can stream "Cry Wolf" now. A lyric video for the song is scheduled to debut on Thursday night on Grimmie’s YouTube page.