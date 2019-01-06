Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead are on a dreamy, tropical honeymoon following their surprise wedding in December, and the pictures take romance to a whole other level.

Christina, who is changing her surname to Anstead, shared a photo of them kissing on the beach during a gorgeous sunset at what she dubs the "magic hour."

In the photo, the newlyweds emanate a relaxed, beachy vibe and their passion for each other is evident from the way Anstead holds his bride and how she places a hand on his cheek as they kiss.

Anstead also shared pics and videos from their idyllic trip, posting a gorgeous video of the scenery and his "wifey" along Bora Bora's famous overwater bungalows.

(Click the arrow to scroll through the other photos.)

"Honeymooning with the wifey" he captioned the video, adding some heart and fire emojis for good measure.

El Moussa, 35, of HGTV's "Flip or Flop" with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, met Anstead, 39, host of the British car show "Wheelers and Dealers," in 2017 through a mutual friend.

The pair managed to keep their engagement a secret, hoping to avoid attention from the paparazzi as they worked to blend their families. Christina has two children, Taylor, 8 and Braden, 3, from her previous marriage. Anstead also has two children, Amelie 15, and Archie, 12, from a previous marriage.

Right before Christmas, the couple invited 70 guests to their home in Newport Beach, California, under the guise of taking charter buses to see the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. Instead, guests quickly realized they were actually attending a wedding!

A winter wonderland-themed ceremony was set up in the front yard and Christina yelled "surprise!" as she walked down the aisle in a lace Ines Di Santo wedding gown, according to People magazine.

"We wanted it to be a rustic romance," the bride told People. "We didn't want all the fuss. Just a quiet wedding without all the drama and paparazzi."

Now that they're hitched, it's obvious that the pair is ready to relax and revel in the beauty of Bora Bora and each other's company.