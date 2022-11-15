Christina Applegate explains why she wasn’t wearing shoes at Walk of Fame ceremony

Christina Applegate didn't wear any shoes while accepting her Hollywood Walk of Fame star Nov. 14, and she's explaining why.

The ceremony marked the actor's first public appearance since her 2021 announcement that she has multiple sclerosis, and she made some strategic style choices to help her feel her best.

The 50-year-old looked beautiful in a sleek black pantsuit and wore her hair in loose waves. Instead of wearing black shoes to finish off the monochromatic look, Applegate opted to go barefoot with a black manicure adding a touch of detail to her feet.

It was a proud moment for the industry veteran. Valerie Macon / AFP - Getty Images

On Twitter, the "Dead to Me" star revealed why she went sans shoes.

"Barefoot. For some with MS the feeling of shoes may hurt or make us feel off balance. So today I was me. Barefoot," she wrote.

Applegate's Twitter followers sent her lots of love in the replies, and one wrote, "You’re a queen and you owe no one an explanation."

Another commented, “And your toes look awesome. So you still nailed it."

One social media user chimed in, writing, “GREAT to see your sweet feet rockin’ direct contact with your delightful new STAR !!! WooooHoooooo !!! 💥❤️🦶🏼⭐️🦶🏼❤️💥.”

The star was surrounded by love on her big day. Valerie Macon / AFP - Getty Images

Applegate also had plenty of support on-site for her ceremony, with several of her past and present TV co-stars on hand to cheer her on.

Katey Sagal and David Faustino, her former “Married ... with Children” co-stars, and Linda Cardellini, her “Dead to Me” co-star, posed for several photos with Applegate as the actor proudly accepted her star.

Sagal also helped physically support Applegate, who used a cane at the event, as she delivered her speech.

“It’s so Katey to, like, steal the thunder,” Applegate joked, explaining that she "can't stand for too long."

She infused plenty of humor and heart into her speech.

“Oh, by the way, I have a disease,” she said at one point. “Did you not notice? I’m not even wearing shoes. Anyhoo, you’re supposed to laugh at that.”

Applegate, who recently described the Walk of Fame star as “something my daughter can go see when I’m gone” during an interview with Variety, addressed Sadie, 11, during her speech.

“You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting and I am blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to your school,” she said.