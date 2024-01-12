Who is Christina Applegate's husband? Martyn LeNoble stood by her through MS, breast cancer diagnoses

Christina Applegate tends to keep a low profile with her husband, Dutch-born musician Martyn LeNoble.

Applegate, who last year earned her eighth Emmy nomination for her performance in Netflix’s “Dead to Me,” tied the knot with LeNoble in 2013, two years after the birth of the couple's only child, daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble, 13.

LeNoble, known as a founding member of the bandPornos for Pyros, has stood by the side of the former "Married ... with Children" star as she's navigated difficult health struggles.

In 2008, Applegate was diagnosed with breast cancer, and underwent a double mastectomy. The following year, she told People that then-boyfriend LeNoble made her feel "beautiful" about her body, gushing that he "loves me from head to toe."

Christina Applegate and Martyn LeNoble in 2013, the same year they tied the knot. Michael Tran / FilmMagic

She later had her ovarian and fallopian tubes removed as a preventative measure against a family history of ovarian cancer.

Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in the summer of 2021 while filming the third and final season of “Dead To Me.”

Read on to learn more about Applegate's musician husband LeNoble.

Applegate and LeNoble married in 2013

Applegate and LeNoble began dating following Applegate’s divorce from actor-director Johnathon Schaech, whom she was married to from 2001 to 2007.

The pair got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2010.

Applegate and LeNoble got married in February 2013, during a private ceremony at their home in Los Angeles, reported People. Applegate’s dress was designed by Maria Lucia Hohan, and the couple’s rings were designed by Neil Lane.

LeNoble was born in the Netherlands

LeNoble was born in the Netherlands, where he grew up speaking Dutch.

During a 2013 visit to “Conan,” Applegate joked about forbidding LeNoble from teaching the couple's daughter, Sadie, now 13, how to speak his native language.

"He hasn’t been teaching her how to speak Dutch but he’s been teaching her songs and things like that, and she has little Dutch books, but it’s harder for him to speak to her in Dutch and then with me and then I feel isolated.

"It’s more about me feeling isolated, and them being able to talk about me, and me not knowing what they say," she added, joking. "So I said, 'Absolutely no Dutch in the house.' Except for, she does know a lot of Dutch songs."

Applegate and LeNoble at the Los Angeles premiere of "Vacation" in July 2015. Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

He is a musician

LeNoble started violin at 7 before deciding he wanted to play the bass, he told an interviewer. By the time he was a teenager, he was playing in a Dutch punk rock band.

“I’m really lucky, my parents always had a great music collection,” he explained. “I grew up in a time when punk rock really came up so my parents always had those records around.”

After moving to the Los Angeles in 1989 at age 20, LeNoble began playing with the band Thelonious Monster before joining former Jane's Addiction members Perry Farrell and Stephen Perkins to form the alt-rock band Porno for Pyros in 1992.

LeNoble played with Porno for Pyros on and off for than three decades. In November 2023, he announced in an Instagram post that he was amicably leaving the band, revealing, "I’ve changed. I like quiet and nature."

LeNoble's musical credits also include touring with Sarah MacLachlan and collaborating with Depeche Mode singer Dave Gahan.

He has also composed music for movies including "The Faculty" and "Dark Blue," according to IMDB.com.

He loves wildlife and the outdoors

LeNoble fills his personal Instagram page with original photographs of wildlife and the great outdoors.

"This is where I find my peace. In nature," he captioned a 2023 selfie that showed him posing in front of a forest while wearing a safari hat.

Applegate has repeatedly credited LeNoble's for helping her through her health struggles

The couple in 2009. Vince Bucci / Getty Images

Applegate opened up to People about her relationship with LeNoble in 2009, revealing that the musician helped her to stay strong after her breast cancer diagnosis the year before.

“I’m very grateful to Martyn for coming along at a time that he did because he’s been my rock through all of this,” she said. “He gave me something to really want to live for and something to smile about.”

The Emmy winner also revealed that the pair had been friends for more than a decade before their relationship turned romantic.

Speaking to to Us Weekly the following year, Applegate reiterated that LeNoble's love helped her to heal.

“I have a small but mighty support system and Martyn has really been an incredible part of my life,” she gushed. “Without him, I don’t know if I could’ve gone through any of it. He came around at a time when there was a lot of loss in my life on many levels, so he’s been a really incredible help.”

They share a daughter, Sadie

When Sadie was born in 2011, Applegate was already protecting her daughter's privacy, telling People she would not become a child star.

“She’s allowed to study, and if she wants to take acting classes or dance classes she’s allowed to,” Applegate said. “But I have a very strong ‘No’ when it comes to monetary exchange for your talents until she’s 18.”

Applegate and daughter Sadie at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

LeNoble has a daughter from a previous relationship

LeNoble is a dad to an adult daughter, Marlon, from a previous relationship.

Marlon has occasionally appeared in LeNoble's Instagram photos, like when she graduated from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts in 2019.

"Congratulations angel!!!!" the proud dad wrote in his caption at the time.

LeNoble and Sadie cheered on Applegate at her Walk of Fame ceremony in 2022

LeNoble, daughter Sadie and other loved ones were on hand to support Applegate when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 14, 2022. Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

LeNoble and daughter Sadie were both in the audience at Applegate's Hollywood Walk of Fame in November 2022.

While accepting the honor, Applegate tearfully gushed about Sadie, telling her, “You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting and I am blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to your school."

“You are my everything," she added. "Thank you for standing beside me through all of this."