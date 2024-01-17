Christina Applegate’s ex-husband is in her corner.

Johnathan Schaech gushed about the “Dead to Me” star appearing at the 2023 Emmy Awards with a cane as she continues to battle multiple sclerosis.

“She danced opening night on broadway on a broken foot! Beat cancer! She’s the toughest human being I’ve ever met! F--- MS! So proud of her! Go Christina!” he wrote on X on Jan. 15.

Schaech’s cancer comment is in reference to how Applegate was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and underwent a double mastectomy. She later revealed she had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed.

Schaech, best known for his work in the 1996 movie "That Thing You Do!," and Applegate were married from 2001 to 2007. She is now married to Martyn LeNoble. They share a daughter, Sadie.

Applegate shared off her flair for comedy when she appeared at the Emmys and received a standing ovation.

Johnathon Schaech and Christina Applegate, at the 2005 Tony Awards. Robin Platzer / FilmMagic

“You’re totally shaming me with disability by standing up, but it’s fine,” Applegate said, adding, “Body not by Ozempic.”

She also got choked up while talking about her early roles, mentioning her TV debut in a 1972 episode of “Days of Our Lives.”

“I’m going to cry more than I’ve been crying,” she said.

Applegate was nominated for an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her work in “Dead to Me.” She lost, however, to Quinta Brunson.

Christina Applegate got emotional while onstage at the Emmy Awards. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Her future as an actor remains uncertain amid her health owes. In June of last year, she told Variety that MS makes it hard to act, and she didn't know how much longer could continue.

“We don’t know what my future as an actress is going to be,” she said. “How can I handle it? How can I go onto a set and call the shots of what I need as far as my boundaries, physically?”

In November 2022, Applegate told the outlet she thought "Dead to Me" would mark the end of her acting career.

“I’m pretty convinced that this was it, you know?” she said.