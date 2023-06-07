Christina Applegate: I don’t know what my future as an actress will be

Christina Applegate is getting candid about how uncertain she is about her future as an actor.

The former "Dead to Me" star, 51, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, told Variety she faces physical limitations that make acting difficult.

"We don’t know what my future as an actress is going to be," she said. "How can I handle it? How can I go onto a set and call the shots of what I need as far as my boundaries, physically?"

Applegate, center, poses with "Dead to Me" creator Liz Feldman (left) and co-star Linda Cardellini at Applegate's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in November 2022. Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

"I don’t know who is going to be as loving and understanding as this group of people were,” she added, referring to the cast and crew of “Dead to Me."

Applegate, who has suggested before that her "Dead to Me" character might be her last big role, has repeatedly raved about the emotional support her co-star Linda Cardellini gave to her while shooting the Netflix show’s difficult third and final season.

“If this is my last job, thank God it was with her,” she told Variety.

Applegate also said that while shooting the final season, Mitch B. Cohn, a sound technician she first worked with on the set of “Samantha Who?,” would position himself on the floor, out of the camera’s range, to hold up her legs so she could stand still.

Though the final season of “Dead to Me” was made available in November 2022, Applegate waited months before she allowed herself to watch it.

“I could see the excruciating pain I was in every day I was there and I didn’t want to relive it,” she told Variety. “I had to take it in little tiny doses but I think it is a beautiful piece of work. I’m so grateful to (creator and executive producer) Liz (Feldman) for seeing I had it in me.”

For now, Applegate is keeping busy developing Hollywood projects behind the scenes. The Emmy winner has signed on to voice a role in a project she described as “one of the coolest things I’ve ever done.”

She’s also launching a podcast with a friend who also has MS.

Just last month, Applegate told Vanity Fair that living with MS has been a constant mental and physical struggle.

“With the disease of MS, it’s never a good day,” she said. “You just have little s----y days. People are like, ‘Well, why don’t you take more showers?’ Well, because getting in the shower is frightening. You can fall, you can slip, your legs can buckle. Especially because I have a glass shower. It’s frightening to me to get in there.

“There are just certain things that people take for granted in their lives that I took for granted," she added. "Going down the stairs, carrying things — you can’t do that anymore. It f------ sucks."