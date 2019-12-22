Christina and Ant Anstead celebrate 1st anniversary: 'You saved me'

After a whirlwind romance and one year of marriage, it seems Christina and Ant Anstead's love is only getting stronger.

The couple celebrated their first year of wedded bliss on Sunday by posting sweet tributes to each other on Instagram.

Christina shared a video reel of highlights from their secret ceremony at their house in Newport Beach, California, along with a message to her husband.

"Happy Anniversary 1 year ago today! I still get emotional watching this! What a year it’s been," she wrote. "I was 2 weeks pregnant with baby Hudson here and had no idea - @ant_anstead I love you, our blended family and this life with you."

Ant posted a few photos from the wedding that show just how in love he is with his wife.

"Holy smokes!!!! A year ago! And What a year! We have done enough for several life times!I am blessed, I am lucky, I am loved, I am full, I am happy, I am yours.You saved me and you complete me!!!! you are PERFECT!!! My wife!" he wrote.

Christina, who co-stars on HGTV's "Flip or Flop" alongside her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, started dating Ant, who hosts British car show "Wheeler Dealers," in October 2017.

The couple had a whirlwind romance, but knew each other was the one. They decided to keep their December 22, 2018 wedding ceremony a surprise by instead telling their guests to come to their house and that they'd be taking a charter bus to watch the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade.

Instead, 70 of their closest friends and family were treated to an intimate front yard wedding that couldn't have been more gorgeous.

The couple's kids were also there and had special roles at the wedding. Christina shares daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 4, with El Moussa. Ant is father to Amelie, 16, and Archie, 13.

Taylor was the flower girl, while Archie was the ring bearer. Amelie, the oldest in the blended family, walked down the aisle with the youngest, Brayden.

It's been a busy first year of marriage for the Ansteads. They welcomed son Hudson London on September 6.

"We are all running on adrenaline and I feel like I probably won’t remember the 4th quarter of 2019," Christina wrote in the caption of a sweet pic celebrating baby Hudson's second month birthday.

Congratulations to the happy couple! We wish them a lifetime full of love.