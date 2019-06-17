Christina Anstead wished a Happy Father's Day to all the great dads in her life — including ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

The pregnant "Christina on the Coast" star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartfelt Father's Day tribute to her father and her new husband, Ant Anstead, while giving El Moussa a sweet mention, too.

The divorced "Flip or Flop" stars, seen here in 2017, share a daughter, Taylor, 8, and a son Brayden, 3. Aaron Rapoport / Getty Images

"Happy Father’s Day to all the great dads out there," Christina, 35, captioned a photo of her embracing her father at her December wedding to her "Wheeler Dealers" star hubby, 40.

"Dad thank you for always pushing me to try my hardest and introducing me to my love of travel — Carly and I are grateful for you and mom. Ant thank you for being an amazing step dad to my kids, all our children are so lucky to have you!" she wrote.

She added, "Happy Father’s Day to Tarek who Taylor and Brayden love and adore. To all the Dads out there — enjoy your day!"

The "Flip or Flop" stars share a daughter, Taylor, 8, and a son Brayden, 3. The former couple announced their split in December 2016 after seven years of marriage.

El Moussa spent Father's Day with his kids and shared video highlights of their day together in his Instagram story. The trio enjoyed a meal of noodles and played a fun-filled game of corn hole.

"Happy Father’s Day to everybody. Today is an exciting day for me because of course, I’m a father of two, to Tay and Bray. I’m super excited," El Moussa said in one of the short clips. "I hope you have the best Father’s Day ever."

The "Flip or Flop" star tied the knot with British TV personality Ant Anstead, left, in a surprise wedding in December. Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

In April, Christina, who's expecting her first child with Ant, confirmed the couple would be welcoming a little boy — shortly after her ex-husband accidentally revealed her baby's sex on live TV.

During an appearance on “TMZ Live,” El Moussa was asked about his current relationship with his ex-wife.

“Things are good today. She’s remarried. She’s actually pregnant, everybody knows that,” he said before sharing the one detail fans didn't already know.

“She’s having a son,” he said, adding, “My kids are super excited. I’m excited for her new chapter in life. And they’re a great couple and I really do hope the best for them."