Christina Anstead shares reaction to ex Tarek El Moussa's engagement

"Flip or Flop" ex-couple Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa have been officially divorced since 2018, but here's the really good news: They clearly still wish one another well.

El Moussa got engaged in July to Heather Rae Young, and E! News asked Anstead if she sent any well wishes to the couple.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead are no longer a couple, but they do wish each other well. Getty Images

"Of course! And I couldn't be happier for them," she said recently. "They're very happy."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Anstead, 37, and El Moussa married in 2009 and split in 2016. They have two children together: Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4. Anstead still co-hosts "Flip or Flop" with El Moussa, 38, and also stars in HGTV's "Christina on the Coast."

She returned to the altar before El Moussa, marrying English TV host Ant Anstead in 2018. They have a son, Hudson, 10 months.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

New episodes of "Christina" will air beginning this week, featuring the Ansteads doing home renovations in Southern California.

"What I really like about this part of the season is every client was totally different," she told E! News. "They had completely unique styles. It was really fun to challenge myself on projects that aren't all modern farmhouse.

"You're going to see lots of different color kitchens and different aesthetics and some couples disagree more than others so I definitely played a bit of a therapist role."

Heather Rae Young with El Moussa at the premiere of HGTV's "A Very Brady Renovation" in North Hollywood last September Jerod Harris / FilmMagic

Meanwhile, El Moussa will have his hands full getting ready for his nuptials. He called Young "the love of my life" in a recent anniversary Instagram post, noting that they'd moved in together less than a week after their first date, after which they "never looked back!"