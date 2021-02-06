Christina Anstead claps back at critics who say she looks 'too skinny'

Christina Anstead is responding to online critics who commented on her latest photo and said the reality star looks "too thin" and suggested that she might not be well.

The comments about Anstead's body came after she posted a mirror selfie on Instagram Friday, wearing a black sweater with a Chanel logo, black jeans and black boots.

"My fav attire black on black on black," she wrote, along with the hashtag #johnnycashvibes, paying homage to the late country icon's black on black style.

While some fans commented on the "Christina on the Coast" star's sharp sense of style and how much they love her show, others were more focused on her weight.

The comments ranged from calling her "too thin" and "too skinny" to "love you, please EAT" and suggested she go on a "pizza date."

"Are you ok Christina?" one fan asked.

Another commented on Anstead's body and expressed concern. "Omggg!!! You are so skinny. Hope your doing good," they wrote.

Anstead, 37, has since limited comments on Friday's post and shared a response to critics in a short video posted to her Instagram story.

christinaanstead / Instagram

"So, people are commenting that I look really skinnier and that I need to eat," she said on Friday. "This is actually the weight I have always weighed. You guys have just watched me have babies and go back to my original weight, so don't worry. Everything is fine."

Under the video, Anstead included a caption that sums up her response.

"Chill people," she wrote. "I eat, and I eat healthy."

Last September, the HGTV star announced she and her second husband, Ant Anstead, were separating. She has since reverted to using her maiden name following the split. Her name now reads Christina Haack, while her username is unchanged as @ChristinaAnstead on Instagram.

The former couple, who have children from their previous relationships, tied the knot in December 2018. They share a 1-year-old son, Hudson.

"I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two," she shared in a candid statement. "I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed."