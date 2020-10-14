Christina Anstead calls decade of 'Flip or Flop' with ex Tarek El Moussa a 'crazy ride'

Christina Anstead is reflecting on how "Flip or Flop" began with a humble homemade video as the popular HGTV show begins its ninth season on Thursday.

Anstead, 37, posted a photo on Instagram Tuesday of her and her co-star, ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, 39, with a look back at their journey.

"Season 9 ?!! How can it be? I can still picture making a pitch video for flip or flop in 2010," she wrote. "I was pregnant with Tay sitting on the couch in our San Clemente condo (with a home video camera on us) wondering what crazy idea Tarek was getting me into now. I was thinking no way will this go anywhere, but it was worth a shot."

The couple, who share daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, went on to fame for flipping houses and remain co-stars on the show despite separating in 2016 and then divorcing in 2018 after nine years of marriage.

"God will always open doors meant to open, and this one opened wide. 🙏🏼 Even after babies , divorces, and engagements the show continues.... I am beyond grateful for this crazy ride - it’s been a lot of things, (including bug infested and rancid smells) but it’s never been boring," Anstead wrote.

The premiere comes after an eventful summer and fall for the former couple.

Anstead announced last month that she is getting divorced from her second husband, Ant Anstead, after less than two years of marriage. The news came just a few weeks after their son, Hudson, celebrated his first birthday.

She candidly discussed the split on Instagram last month.

"I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two," she wrote. "I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed."

Her divorce came less than two months after El Moussa shared that he is engaged to his girlfriend of just over a year, "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young. The two plan on having a small ceremony in Mexico or California without Anstead in attendance.

El Moussa told TODAY Parents last year that he thought carefully about bringing Young into his children's lives.

"I wasn’t someone who was just dating a bunch of different women," he explained. "I was waiting for the right one, who I thought would be right not only for me, but for my kids to meet. With Heather, I knew right away, and that was it."