Christina Anstead on not getting caught up in 'nonsense' after Ant Anstead split

Christina Anstead is finding moments of “peace and perfection” in the wake of her split from Ant Anstead.

In a recent Instagram post, the “Flip or Flop” star, 37, shared a video taken from a boat and shows dolphins leaping in the ocean.

“When we have a choice to get caught up in alllllll the nonsense or just choose to find peace ... I’m choosing the anomaly,” she wrote in the caption. “It’s interesting how you can go from being worried / getting anxious about what people are saying about you to just deciding not to read / read into any of it.

"When you are officially done 'playing the game'. We all have the choice... choose the one that makes you feel good. I’ve always loved the ocean and find it relaxing - To me- this is peace and perfection.”

She and her husband announced their separation last month. The pair married in late 2018 and they share one son, Hudson.

In addition to Hudson, Anstead shares two children, Taylor and Brayden, with her ex-husband and current “Flip or Flop” co-host, Tarek El Moussa. Ant Anstead also has two children, Amelie and Archie, from a previous marriage.

Anstead didn’t specifically mention her split in her Wednesday post, but she has spoken candidly about her breakup in previous posts and opened up about her moments of reflection and soul searching.

“I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two,” she wrote on Instagram last month. “I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing.”

Christina and Ant Anstead haven’t shared the reasons for their split, although Ant discussed their separation more generally in a recent Instagram post.

“Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” he wrote. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

Since their separation, Christina says she has a strong support network helping her cope.

“I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better,” she wrote. “If you’ve DM me or text me - I haven’t written back because I’m taking time to clear the ‘noise’ and focus on myself and the kids. I appreciate the support and I hope my story inspires you to not be so hard on yourself for the decisions / choices you’ve made. We are all a work in progress.”