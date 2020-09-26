Christina Anstead candidly discusses divorces, setbacks in refreshingly frank post

Christina Anstead is seriously keeping it 100.

After announcing her divorce from Ant Anstead, her husband of less than two years, the "Flip or Flop" star took to Instagram on Saturday to put forth her own truth in a lengthy post.

"I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two," she shared. "I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed."

The couple, who have been married for almost two years, announced the news just a few weeks after their son, Hudson, celebrated his 1st birthday.

Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead visit "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 22, 2019 in Universal City, California. Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote on Sept. 18. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

On Saturday, Ant made his first public comment on the matter, writing, "Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness."

In her candid post on Saturday, Christina started off saying, "For those of you who don’t know me (or think you know me) let me reintroduce myself."

"I hate crowds, I love traveling, all things spiritual, the ocean and deep one on one conversations," she explained. "I never thought about being on tv. I wanted to be a sports agent like Jerry Maguire. But I always loved looking at houses with my parents especially model homes and I always wanted to be my own boss... So in college when I was called (intuitively) to get my real estate license at a local community college I followed my intuition. I got started in real estate at 21 which led to selling houses which led to flipping houses which led to TV."

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead on April 30, 2017. Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

Next, Christina explains that despite not planning on having a career in television, she is comfortable with being uncomfortable despite the accompanying anxiety and anxiousness that may come with it.

"Now while I never wanted to be on tv, stepping out of my comfort zone and into the unknown has always been my thing," she said. "I live in a state of anxiousness and I’m so used to it that when it’s not there I tend to feel a void and hop into something that causes the feeling I’m used to. This can be good and bad. And it’s one of the things I’m working on breaking the pattern of."

She reconciles that while this has opened doors for her, it also created some challenges as well.

"Sometimes anxiety and pursuit of new dreams leads me down amazing paths, other times it leaves me feeling lost and in a state of fight or flight / or crying in my closet," she said. "Tv changed my life and I am grateful for the life it’s provided, the experiences, the friends I’ve made along the way. Sometimes our calling is bigger than our plans."

"I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing," she said, adding, "I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better."

The 37-year-old mom of three ended her post thanking her fans for the outpouring of love and support they have given her since she announced news of her second divorce last week.

"If you’ve DM me or text me - I haven’t written back because I’m taking time to clear the 'noise' and focus on myself and the kids," she said. "I appreciate the support and I hope my story inspires you to not be so hard on yourself for the decisions / choices you’ve made. We are all a work in progress."

In addition to sharing son Hudson with Ant, Christina shares son Brayden James, 5, and daughter Taylor Reese, 9, with her first husband Tarek El Moussa, who recently got engaged to "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young. Ant is dad to daughter Amelie, 16, and son Archie, 14, with his ex-wife Louise Herbert.