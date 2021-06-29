Christina Aguilera has spoken out in support of fellow pop icon and former “Mickey Mouse Club” co-star Britney Spears following her explosive testimony against her conservatorship last week.

In a lengthy thread posted to Twitter, Aguilera shared her thoughts on Spears’ current situation, alongside a sweet picture of them as children.

“These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” Aguilera began the statement. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live as they wish.”

— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

On Wednesday, Spears spoke publicly about her conservatorship, which was instilled in 2008, during a court hearing. In her statement, Spears said that she wanted to “sue” her family and expressed that she would like to get married to her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and have more children, but is unable to do so because the conservatorship does not allow her to remove her IUD.

“To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly,” Aguilera continued. “Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness.”

After acknowledging that she does not know everything about Spears’ situation, Aguilera said that based on what she has heard, she believes “this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control.”

The singer ended her statement by wishing Spears freedom in the future.

“To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life,” Aguilera said. “My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”

Aguilera joins a slew of celebrities speaking out in favor of the #FreeBritney movement, including Spears’ ex-boyfriend and former “Mickey Mouse Club” co-star Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Cher, Brandy and more. Earlier on Monday, Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, also broke her silence on the situation.

“Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag,” Jamie Lynn Spears said. “And I’ll support her long after.”

This story first appeared on Variety.com.