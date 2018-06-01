Christina Aguilera TODAY concert: What you need to know

share tweet pin email

Christina Aguilera is coming to TODAY! The popular singer behind, "Liberation," her first new album in six years and the hit songs "Beautiful," "Fighter" and more will heat up TODAY with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

MILAN ZRNIC Christina Aguilera will heat up TODAY with a concert on Friday, June 15.

Details:

Date: Friday, June 15

Hashtag: #ChristinaTODAY

Fan Passes: Click here for you and a guest to get a chance to see this concert up close.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.