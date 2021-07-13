Christina Aguilera is one busy woman!

So busy, in fact, that she's not really even making any plans for a big summer holiday this year, as she told TODAY in early July.

"I'm going to be working," she said. "We're on a little family trip right now, but I'm working through it."

Christina Aguilera at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in June, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Denise Truscello / Getty Images for ABA

She sure is, hinting about what she's been up to in the studio — working on not one but two upcoming albums (one in English and one in Spanish, it seems) and planning a set list for her Hollywood Bowl concerts with the LA Philharmonic later this month.

In addition, she's recently become a judge somewhere other than "The Voice": Aguilera, 40, has teamed up with SweeTarts for an unusual competition. On July 13, candy and music fans are invited to a "SweetBEATs" mixer online that will allow them to use the candies to inspire their very own tunes and beats. The winner, picked by Aguilera, will get one-on-one advice from the Grammy winner about crafting tunes, along with time in a professional studio to make their track work.

Aguilera said she's always got advice for up-and-coming musicians. "Music heavily relies on your individuality and your ability to be unafraid and fearless, to experiment and that naturally will tap you into your own sound and uniqueness," she said. "I'm looking for unique sounds and people who are bold and unafraid."

And speaking of making music, it sounds like she's doing her best to balance that part of her job with her role as a mom to Max, 13, and Summer, 6. (Max's dad is her ex Jordan Bratman; Summer's dad is her current fiancé Matthew Rutler.) Last year, she did manage to carve out a safe pandemic-style getaway, sharing photos of herself with son Max standing in an RV at what we think was probably the beach.

Aguilera with Matthew Rutler, Max Liron Bratman and Summer Rain Rutler at the premiere of "The Emoji Movie" in Westwood, California in 2017. Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic

"We do squeeze in family road trips and weekends when we can," she said. "We take this trip to the East Coast to see our families, and it's wonderful to see family wherever in the world you are. We're excited to see each other now, on safer terms."

Of course, she added, "I'd love to take a vacation to somewhere fun and tropical. But I don't have to be super fancy to be with my family. We'll steal away with RV trips whenever we can!"

