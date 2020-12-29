Christina Aguilera's Christmas photos give rare look at family life

Christina Aguilera is spreading a little holiday cheer from home.

The former "Voice" coach, 40, shared pics of her son, Max, 12, and daughter Summer, 6, in what she jokingly called a "holiday photo dump" Monday on Instagram.

One adorable pic finds little Summer, whose dad is Aguilera's musician fiancé, Matthew Rutler, snoozing by the Christmas tree. Another one shows Aguilera cuddling up to Max, whose dad is the singer's ex, Jordan Bratman.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

The festive slideshow also includes snaps of the "Beautiful" singer and Rutler dressed up as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus while enjoying a dip in the pool.

And even though the whole gang lives in sunny California, Rutler made sure they experienced a white Christmas. "All right, so this is how we get snow in LA," Aguilera says in one short video showing her longtime love using a snow machine to spray fake snow into the couple's palm tree-dotted backyard.

Though the Grammy winner doesn't often share photos of her kids on social media, she made another exception in July when she and Max embarked on an RV vacation. In two pics she posted to Instagram, the adventurous mother and son don cowboy hats as they pose in the doorway of a silver motor home.

"Escaped into nature for a bit," the singer wrote in the caption.

Aguilera appeared with Max and Bratman in another Instagram photo in January to celebrate Max's birthday.

"We make blended families work," she wrote next to a photo of the trio. "It’s a beautiful thing."