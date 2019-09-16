Season 28 of "Dancing With the Stars" kicks off Monday night, but it'll do so without one of its biggest celebrities.

Supermodel Christie Brinkley suffered serious injuries that sent her to the hospital as she practiced her premiere-night routine ahead of the big show.

Christie Brinkley was set to compete for the mirror ball trophy on the upcoming season of "Dancing With the Stars," but her "Dancing" days are already over. ABC

"While rehearsing for the premiere of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ Christie Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm," read an official statement from BBC Worldwide Productions and ABC. "She is unable to continue her planned participation on the show."

While the 65-year-old now focuses on rest and recovery, the show must go on without her — and the series has found the perfect way to do that.

"Keeping it all in the family, her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, a Sports Illustrated model, has chosen to quickly step in with hours to learn the entire routine and will compete in her mother’s place for the remainder of the season," the statement continued.

Christie Brinkley with all three of her children, Jack Brinkley-Cook, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, in New York, Sept. 25, 2018. Getty Images

Yes, Brinkley's ballroom stand-in is someone who's followed in her footsteps many times before.

Sailor, 21, is the youngest of the famed model's three children, and she's a near-look-alike for her mom. In fact, she's an aspiring model who's posed alongside Brinkley (and big sister Alexa Ray Joel) in the pages of Sports Illustrated, and earlier this year, even shared a catwalk with her mom.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook high-fives her mother, Christie Brinkley, as they present creations by Elie Tahari during the New York Fashion Week. Shutter

Brinkley confirmed the news in a post to Instagram, explaining that she broke her right arm "into a 1000 pieces" and that "only something like that" could bring her ballroom ambitions to an end.

But she said she "looked for a silver lining" and that by casting Sailor, the show has found a "solid gold" one.

"Showbiz is all about getting a break," she wrote. "And I guess you can say Sailor and I both got one on this season of ('Dancing With the Stars')."

Now Sailor will join the rest of the season 28 cast, including "Dawson's Creek" star James Van Der Beek, "Queer Eye's" Karamo Brown, recent "Bachelorette" Hannah Brown and former White House press secretary (and most controversial castmate) Sean Spicer, as they kick up their heels in the competition.

Fans will get a chance to see that for themselves when the show gets underway Monday night — and we're sure mom will be watching, too.

"We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor," the network added in its statement.